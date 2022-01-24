A search warrant was conducted by Vegreville RCMP on January 18th with officials finding weapons, drugs, and counterfeit documents. This search warrant was related to multiple ongoing investigations that occurred in the area of Vegreville and other nearby jurisdictions.

During the search, Vegreville RCMP officers seized and recovered over 25 stolen personal identifications, hundreds of financial and identity records, over 25 counterfeit identifications, and various materials used to create counterfeit identification.

RCMP seized a modified assault firearm, other firearms, and prohibited weapons from the property. Additionally, approximately 19.58 grams of fentanyl, 10.32 grams of cocaine, and 11.76 grams of Crack cocaine were seized.

Mathew Arnold Penner and Ashley Nicole Wilton, both from Vegreville, are charged with:

multiple counts for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

obtaining or possessing identity information intended to be used to commit an indictable offense

unlawfully make a false document

buy/make an instrument used to commit forgery

possess identification used to commit an indictable offense

use a forged document to commit an indictable offense

charges related to breaching their respective court issued conditions

Ashley Wilton was further charged with assault on a police officer.

Following a judicial hearing, Wilton was released on conditions while Penner was remanded in custody. Both Wilton and Penner are scheduled to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on Feb. 7, 2022.