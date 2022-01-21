W. Paul Kehler Badge #120 has been given the honor of being selected for the 2021 Firefighter of the Year.

Kehler joined the department on January 1, 2009, until he retired last year on December 31, 2021.

St. Paul Fire Department thanks Firefighter Kehler for serving faithfully for 12 years.

Firefighter Kehler was recognized by his peers at the St. Paul Fire Awards Night Presentations on January 19.

The St. Paul Fire Department stated in a Facebook post.

“Behind every Firefighter is a thoughtful and understanding spouse. Thank you Tammy for your commitment also. Enjoy lake time!”