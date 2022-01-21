48 Street and 51 Avenue intersection in Bonnyville is currently closed due to a water main break.

The town of Bonnyville is currently repairing the break but says local’s can expect water periodically being on and off during the day as work is being done.

The town of Bonnvyuille is asking everyone to follow all the signage and use alternate routes. The town apologizes for any inconvenience this is causing.

All updates for residents will be done over social media..

If you have any questions or concerns please contact Public Works at 780-826-3550.