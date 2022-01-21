Vermilion RCMP’s investigation into a suspicious vehicle has led to multiple arrests and a seizure of a sawed-off shotgun.

On January 19, 2022, an off-duty RCMP officer observed a white pickup truck traveling over the speed limit on Highway 16.

The on-duty Vermilion RCMP officers were told the vehicle was located parked at a lounge in the town of Vermilion where a traffic stop was conducted.

Two people occupied the vehicle and were found with a sawed-off shotgun on the passenger seat. The two occupants were arrested and taken into custody.

Further investigation determined the truck had been stolen. Additional involved parties were located inside the lounge and were also arrested and taken into custody.

Matthew Belly of Lloydminster, Blake Dillon of Edmonton, Fabian Littlewolfe of Onion Lake, Kristian Harper of Lloydminster, Kelsi Naistus of Onion Lake, and Shaylene Lewis of Lloydminster are all jointly charged with offences that include:

Possessing property obtained by crime over $5000

Possessing property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of Prohibited Weapon

Additional individual charges include;

Fabian Littlewolfe

Possession of weapon while prohibited (4 counts)

Breach of release order (3 counts)

Possess controlled substance

Drive while Prohibited

Blake Dillon

Possession of weapon while prohibited

Kelsi Naistus

Possess weapon for dangerous purpose

Breach of release order

Matthew Belly

Possession of weapon while prohibited

Matthew Belly and Kelsi Naistus were also arrested on warrants for their arrest at the time.

Kelsi Naistus, Shaylene Lewis and Kristian Harper were all released by way of Undertaking to next appear in Vermilion Provincial Court on March 21, 2022.

Following a judicial hearing Matthew Belly, Fabian Littlwolfe, and Blake Dillion were remanded in custody to speak to bail in Vegreville Provincial Court on January 24, 2022.