Alberta’s government is investing over $4.5 million to provide capital funding for municipalities in the Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul constituency.

This funding will aim to help the constituency build and revitalize local infrastructure and find lasting prosperity through the Canada Community-Building Fund.

The MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul says Alberta’s Recovery Plan has helped our communities gain jobs and countless opportunities for growth.

“Investment into vital resources and the safety of our roads and water treatment is just one more example of our success in getting Alberta back on its feet post-pandemic.”

A list of where the funding is going towards can be found below:

$1,072,900 has been allocated towards wastewater treatment plant construction in the City of Cold Lake

$2,061,186 has been allocated towards rehabilitating 1.6 km of Township Road 630 and the purchase and implementation of asset management software in the Municipal District of Bonnyville No. 87

$387,280 has been allocated towards paving one km of Township Road 574 in the County of St. Paul No. 19

$367,349 has been allocated towards the construction of the regional water line from the City of Cold Lake in the Town of Bonnyville

$250,000 has been allocated towards replacing four blocks of sidewalks, curbs and gutters in the Town of St. Paul

$400,000 has been allocated towards upgrading underground and surface infrastructure on 56th Street and 51st Avenue in the Village of Glendon

$25,000 has been allocated towards upgrading Walleye Way and Perch Close in the Summer Village of Bonnyville Beach

Alberta’s government will also be investing $980,000 to support rural infrastructure upgrades in Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul.

This money will help the constituency complete various rural infrastructure projects through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative

The $980,000 has been allocated towards the Elizabeth Metis Settlement. This funding will support the construction of the Soars Lake South Campground, construction of a community kitchen facility, and upgrades in the Soars Lake North Campground, including washroom facilities and a playground.

Hanson says he is very glad to see the Elizabeth Metis Settlement receiving funding to upgrade its facilities.

“These changes will help create an environment that is welcoming to families and children of all ages, and to foster a sense of community for everyone living in the region.”