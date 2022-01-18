On January 13, 2022, Bonnyville RCMP executed a search warrant at the residence of a 44-year-old male in Bonnyville.

For the past 10 months, Bonnyville RCMP has been investigating allegations that a male used various aliases online to gain access to a number of victims and commit sexual offences.

As a result of this investigation, Christopher Brian Godfrey of Bonnyville was arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, and charged with the following offenses:

Sexual assault

Fraud over $5,000

Extortion

Following a judicial hearing, Godfrey was released on cash bail and a number of conditions that include: not to possess any weapons, not to have a computer in his home, to only use the telephone function on his phone except for work purposes. Godfrey is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Feb. 22, 2022.

Bonnyville RCMP is asking anyone who has given money to Christopher Godfrey or feels they may have been victimized in any other way by Christopher Godfrey or under his known aliases of “Lucas Kennedy” or “Lucas Jacknife”, to contact the Bonnyville RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).