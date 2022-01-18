The MD of Bonnyville has revoked its use of firearms policy, as Public Safety will no longer have firearms in its inventory. The use of firearms by Public Safety is no longer authorized at this time in the M.D. of Bonnyville. This means the Use of Firearms policy (Policy No. 5C.008) is no longer required.

During the August 11th, 2021 Regular Meeting of Council, Council directed Administration to not proceed with seeking enhanced authority for M.D. of Bonnyville Peace Officers to use shotguns.

At the September 22, 2021, Regular Meeting of Council, Council also approved the sale of the remaining shotguns from the M.D. Public Safety inventory.

The January 12th MD of Bonnyville Council meeting Administration proposed to rescind the Use of Firearms policy.

Deputy Reeve was the one to put forth the motion to the council to rescind the current policy.

During the meeting, people argued about the need to rescind the current policy with Councillor Mike Krywiak saying this is not required in the future but Chief Administrative Officer Al Hoggan argued It may be required.

CAO Hoggan told the MD Council.

“Even in the event that we were to reauthorize at some point in the next few years, the Peace Officers to the use of the shotguns particularly for peace officers, my guess is the policy would require significant amendment as time goes on and as the Solicitor General’s change and at that point, it would probably look close to a new policy anyway.”

The motion was voted on, passed and the policy is no longer needed.