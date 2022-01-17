The Town of Bonnyville wants to remind the people and business owners to clear the snow and ice from sidewalks and driveway near their property.

The snow and ice must be removed within 48-hours of the snowfall ending. The removed snow can not be placed on neighboring properties without asking the landowner first.

The town is also reminding the citizens of Bonnyville to avoid moving the snow onto any roadway as this causes hazards for driving conditions and may hamper access by emergency service vehicles.

All questions and concerns can be directed to the Community Peace Officer at 780-826-3496.