Kinosoo Ridge’s Green Chairlift is now 41 years old and has started to feel the age and is forced to delay in opening the Green Chairlift.

Additional measures are needed to meet current safety codes as per Alberta Elevating Devices Amusement Rides Safety Association (AEDARSA) and to ensure the continued safety of the visitors.

In response, Council approved credit/refund scenarios for current season pass holders at its Regular meeting held on January 12, 2022.

In the event Kinosoo receives approval from AEDARSA (the certifying body for all ski lifts in Alberta) by January 26, 2022, season pass holders will be offered the choice of one of three options:

A 25 percent credit of the total season pass cost available to be used at the Ridge (rentals, kitchen, Tube Park passes, retail, pro shop, or purchase of 2022/23 season pass);

A 25 percent cash refund, allowing the user to continue to access the hill and remaining lifts for the rest of the 2021/22 season; OR

A full refund, if requested before January 26, 2022. This would cancel the season pass for the remainder of the 2021/22 season. Pass holders must return their pass(es), in person, before a refund will be issued.

If the Green Chairlift does not receive approval by January 26, all season pass holders will be given more options.

Administration will begin issuing refunds and credits on Friday, January 21. Once the decision has been made by AEDARSA, it will be announced on the Kinosoo Ridge social media platforms and website.