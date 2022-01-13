Bonnyville RCMP and Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation into a report of stolen property on January 5th and have found 5 stolen vehicles and have made one arrest.

The investigation of a missing vehicle led to officials obtaining a search warrant on a property in La Corey. During the recovery of the vehicle involved in the investigation, officers observed evidence of additional stolen items.

A second search warrant was granted and was executed on Jan. 7, 2022, with the assistance of the Bonnyville RCMP General Investigative Section, Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, St. Paul Police Dog Service, and the K Division North Auto-Theft Unit.

Upon execution of the second search warrant, a suspect was located and was subsequently arrested and taken into custody. The searches of the property resulted in the recovery of 5 stolen vehicles and an assortment of additional stolen property.

Alfred Douglas Tizzard of La Corey was charged with the following Criminal Code offenses:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x5);

Mischief over $5000;

Unlawful tampering with a vehicle identification number (x2).

Tizzard was held for a bail hearing where he was remanded into custody by a Justice of the Peace. Tizzard is next scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Feb. 15, 2022.