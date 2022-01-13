General Manager Rick Swan and the Pontiacs team feel they are in a great position as the playoffs approach in March.

As the deadline approaches, the Pontiacs acquired forward Cole Hipkin, as well as added defenceman Noah Heinrich for the remainder of the season.

“The finalization of our roster and the January 10th CJHL final cutdown was surrounded by a tremendous amount of work especially from our assistant general manager Neil Langridge and staff,” said Coach and General Manager Rick Swan.

“With key additions of impact prospects Cole Hipkin and Noah Heinrich as well as anticipating the ‘return from injury’ of high-end talented veterans Ethan Sundar and Justin Stathopoulos, we are excited about the remainder of the 2022 of the AJHL season.”

Swan continued, “We were in many conversations with teams regarding available players throughout the CJHL but ultimately we felt that the strong belief that we have in our current group prevented any disruption of our current roster makeup.

“Playing the majority of the season so far with injuries and without a full roster we are confident that a healthy, close-knit lineup was our best transaction and that our best hockey is ahead of the Bonnyville Pontiacs.”

The Bonnyville Pontiacs host the Spruce Grove Saints on Wednesday night, before traveling to Drayton Valley for a pair of games this weekend.