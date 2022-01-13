UPDATE: Wanda Desjarlais has been located safe and well.

Cold Lake RCMP would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter.

Cold Lake RCMP is asking for public assistance to locate 52-year-old Wanda Desjarlais of Cold Lake.

Desjarlais was reported missing on Jan 11, 2022, and was last heard from on Jan 6, 2022.

Wanda Desjarlais is described as:

5’7” tall

Approximately 170 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Medium complexion

Anyone with any information on Wanda Desjarlais’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.

Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can contact crime stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.