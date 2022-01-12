Cold Lake police are asking the people for help in solving a drive-by shooting.

Officials responded to a shots fired call at a residence located in the area of 20 Street on Nov. 8, 2021, around 6:15 a.m.

Members patrolled the area extensively but no suspect was located. Currently, RCMP believes this was not a random act.

Cold Lake RCMP received numerous videos and photos of the suspect vehicle from the Nelson Heights area.

Cold Lake RCMP is asking the public to give any information they have in regards to the identity of the people responsible. The suspect vehicle is a Buick Enclave year 2007-2012.

Any information about the incident can be reported with a call to the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.