The Bonnyville Pontiac are excited to announce the acquisition of the new forward joining the team Cole Hipkin.

To acquire Cole Hipkin, the Bonnyville Pontiac have agreed to trade with the Collingwood Blues of the Ontario Junior Hockey League in exchange for future considerations.

The ‘03 born native of Brantford, Ontario is already committed to St. Lawrence University in the NCAA Division I.

Coach and General Manager Rick Swan are excited to welcome Cole Hipkin to the organization.

“Cole Hipkin is an NCAA Division I St. Lawrence University Saint commitment. He skates extremely well, has impressive instincts on both sides of the puck, and is a complete 200-foot player who is your prototypical power forward in every sense.”

“He’s also a great character individual who will be an immediate impact to our community and team. We know there was a lot of interest in Cole and we are beyond excited to welcome him to the Pontiacs.”

In 27 games with the Blues this season, Hipkin has 5 goals and 7 assists.

Hipkin spent 2019-20 at New Hampton Prep School in New Hampshire, the United States along with current Bonnyville Pontiac defenceman Will Hilfiker.