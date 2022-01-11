Cold Lake Arts & Entertainment Society has closed the curtain on their final play as they shut the door in 2022.

CLAES is currently struggling to find ways to creatively stay financially sustainable during the pandemic and has chosen to close the chapter for the year.

However, while the doors are closed the CLAES is donating some physical assets to a new organization.

“We have decided to donate some of our physical assets including

staging equipment and furnishings to the Clayton Bellamy Foundation for the Arts.”

This newly founded non-profit organization is committed to supporting education and community-based arts programs in the province of Alberta and is based in Bonnyville.

“We feel this organization would be the perfect place to pass the torch of the mission we have worked toward over the years and hope our community embraces their initiatives.”

The outgoing Board of Directors of the CLAES would like to thank the local business community, the City of Cold Lake, the theatre patrons, the volunteer actors, and helpers for all the support over the years and

for making the efforts of our society a memorable experience.