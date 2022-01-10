Cold Lake Healthcare Centre Emergency Department was not able to secure physician coverage and will be temporarily without an on-site physician for the following times and dates:

7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, January 9

11 p.m., Sunday, January 9 to 7 a.m., Monday January 10

3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Monday, January 10

3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday, January 11

11 p.m., Wednesday, January 12 to 3 p.m. Thursday, January 13

11 p.m., Thursday, January 13 to 7 am., Friday, January 14

AHS is working hard to ensure a physician fills the missing position so local residents can continue to have access to the care they need during this time.

The nursing staff will remain on-site in the ED helping the communities as much as they can.

Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. EMS will be re-routed to other healthcare centres so local residents can have access to the services they need.

More details will be shared later with adjusted hours to the local ED.