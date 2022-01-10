Northern Lights Public School has welcomed kids back into the classroom and many parents have questions about what is being done to keep the kids safe.

NLPS released an online statement saying how school divisions currently have the authority to shift a class or individual grade at a school to at-home learning on a temporary basis. This will only be done if it is not possible to continue in-person learning due to high rates of student or staff absences.

“Our goal throughout the pandemic has been to have students attending school in-person as much as possible.”

In the event classes need to be shifted, parents and guardians will be notified.

Masks and rapid testing kits are planned to be distributed to students next week if parents want them. In order to receive masks and rapid testing kits, parents and guardians will need to sign a form that will be sent home. Once signed, kids will be given the items as soon as possible.

Currently, there is no change to mask requirements and students will need to continue to wear the same masks to school that they were wearing prior to the winter break.

NLSP is asking parents and guardians to support the schools in the following ways so students can continue their in-person learning:

Continue to complete the Alberta Health Daily Checklist and follow the instructions included in that document. Please be aware that updates are made to this checklist on a fairly regular basis, so please ensure you are using the most up-to-date version. Keep your child at home if they are sick.

Participate in the at-home rapid testing program. The Province recommends that if you don’t have symptoms, you perform rapid tests twice per week, 72 hours apart (For example Sunday and Wednesday or Monday and Thursday).

Notify your child’s school if your child tests positive. This is not required but assists us with monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in our schools and making decisions that help to reduce the spread of COVID in our schools.

NLPS would like to thank all of the families for their understanding and support during this unexpected extension to the winter break. They are excited to welcome students back to school today and resume regular classes.