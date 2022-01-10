Three people have been arrested as they were found in possession of firearms, illegal drugs, and other criminal paraphernalia.

The vehicle was stopped by a Bonnyville RCMP member who asked the driver for her driver’s license and that is when the officer observed the butt end of a firearm.

The driver was immediately arrested and a female passenger was detained as well. After searching the vehicle, a man was found hiding in the back seat and he too was arrested. When asked the man proceeded to lie about his identity.

The 31-year-old female driver from Cold Lake First Nations, the 33-year-old female passenger from Kehewin, and the 35-year-old male passenger from Saddle Lake were all charged with 17 different charges.

The male was also charged with 3 counts of Failing to Comply with a previous Release Condition, Identity Fraud, Obstruction, and two Counts under the Gaming & Liquor Regulation.

The male was remanded in custody until his court date on January 18th while both females were released by a Justice of the Peace on a Promise to Pay $2000 if they fail to attend court. Their first appearance is scheduled for January 25th.