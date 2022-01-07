Vegreville RCMP received a report of a collision on Highway 16 at Range Road 125 east of Vegreville blocking all westbound lanes of travel on Jan. 4, 2022.

An investigation has revealed a minivan collided with the back of a semi-tractor trailer unit that had braked for a slower moving vehicle ahead of it. The van was then hit on the rear left corner by a semi-tractor trailer that it was following behind.

The minivan driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was rescued by the Vegreville Fire Department and EMS. The 60-year-old man was airlifted by STARS to a hospital in Edmonton for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two drivers of the semi-tractor trailers units were not physically injured.

All three westbound lanes of Highway 16 were blocked as a result of the collision and traffic was diverted until approximately 6:45 p.m. as emergency crews cleared the vehicles and debris.

Vegreville RCMP thank the public for their patience and understanding.

The investigation continues to investigate the cause of the collision; however, weather and road conditions played a factor. No charges are anticipated.