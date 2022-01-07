Alberta Health Services has launched a brand new web resource to help Albertans deal with mild COVID-19 symptoms at home.

This new web page has lots of information on what to do when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, how to provide effective care at home for yourself or a family member, when to test for COVID-19, and how to manage prolonged COVID-19 symptoms.

While not much new information will be available, this is now the one-stop guide to current and reliable information for all COVID information.

The site also features newly created videos with several local physicians who provide current information to help ensure Albertans know when to seek immediate medical attention and access care.

This website is trying to help ease the process of recovering at home without special treatment.

AHS released a statement saying how most people recover without special treatment.

Albertans can visit the site at: ahs.ca/covidselfcare

