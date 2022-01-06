Alberta RCMP is starting off 2022 with tips and tricks to navigate winter intersection safety.

Officials say these busy, high-traffic areas require all road users to exercise caution and practice smart driving behaviors. All unsafe left turns, speeding, and disobaying traffic signals can result in intersection collisions.

RCMP has given tips below for drivers and pedestrians to avoid these common errors and reduce safety risks.

Drivers:

Obey traffic signs and signals. Make a full stop at red lights and stop signs, even when turning right. Always follow directions given by police officers over traffic signs or signals (Government of Alberta, 2021).

Pedestrians:

Use crosswalks and pedestrian-activated signals . If there are no crossing lights, wait until all vehicles have come to a complete stop before crossing (Government of Alberta, 2021).

Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services is hopeful that we can reduce the risk of injury or collision by being familiar with, and following, the rules of the road.

“According to the Government of Alberta, an average of 8,000 people are injured at intersections in Alberta every year. With various road users all traveling in different directions, these points of traffic require extra caution and attention.”