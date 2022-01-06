The Bonnyville Pontiacs are thrilled to announce the new full-time addition of a defenceman in Noah Heinrich.

The new young player has been an affiliate playing with OHA Edmonton but will now be joining the Bonnyville Pontiacs for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Heinrich has appeared in six games with the Pontiacs this season, including scoring his first AJHL goal on Tuesday night against the Drayton Valley Thunder.

“Noah is a great person and elite skater with high IQ and a great stick who defends extremely well,” said Coach and General Manager Rick Swan. “We are excited to bring Noah up into our lineup to help us down the stretch as we approach the playoffs.”

The OHA Edmonton product played parts of three seasons with the prep school after coming from the Lloydminster Bobcats U15AAA team. In 12 games, Heinrich has four assists in 21-22.

The Pontiacs are off to Brooks to play the Bandits on Friday night and Drumheller on Saturday.