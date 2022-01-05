Last year on December 10th the NLPS Board of Trustees approved the 2022-2023 Draft School Calendar in principle.

The calendar has not changed from the 2021-2022 calendar in terms of having 192 operational days and 178 instructional days. There are also five professional development days for staff, including the division’s annual Ignite conference.

As with previous years’ calendars, the 2022-2023 draft school calendar includes four-day weekends coinciding with Thanksgiving and Victoria Day, a two-week break at Christmas, and a spring break that coincides with Easter. This year’s calendar has September 30th marked as a no school day for students and staff for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This calendar was developed by a committee that includes two school administrators and two representatives from the Alberta Teachers’ Association local. The committee looked into a number of factors that normally impact the school calendar including the following:

Provincial diploma exam

Achievement test schedules

The average number of instructional and operational days in other Alberta school jurisdictions

The requirement to have 950 hours of instructional time at the elementary school level and 1,000 hours in high school

The caps on instructional and assignable time for teachers.

Feedback from stakeholders has pointed the committee into implementing Family Fridays and a preference to avoid early dismissal days. Currently, there are five Family Fridays with no school for students or staff and no early dismissal days.

For a look at the calendar parents and guardians can click right here.

2022-2023 Draft School Calendar.

NLPS is asking people to share their thoughts about the draft calendar in the discussion forum for this topic in the link below.

Engage NLPS

The forum will be open from January 5 to February 3. All the feedback will be reviewed by division administration and the Board of Trustees prior to final approval of the calendar in February. The finalized calendar will be shared with all stakeholders once it is approved.