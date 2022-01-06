With the current restrictions in place at hospitals and healthcare facilities, Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health will again not be identifying or announcing this year’s New Year’s babies.

AHS says they understand that this is a traditional news event, but with all the COVID-19 stress it is simply not possible to invite media into our facilities at this time, or facilitate media interviews.

“In addition, our labor and delivery teams are extremely busy and priority must be given to patient care.“

AHS hopes to resume this practice in 2023.

“We congratulate families on their new additions and welcome these brand new Albertans to the world!“