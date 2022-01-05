Jack Frost continues to visit the Lakeland as the wind chill brings temperature values between -40 and -50.

The weather got cold enough for environment Canada to issue an extreme cold warning today.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina

Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard

Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake

Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond

Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range

Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area

Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir

M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam

M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.

M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt

M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts

Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake

The period of extreme cold looks to continue into the coming weekend.

The risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Environment Canada is asking everyone to cover up when they leave the house as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. Pets should be kept indoors during this time as they are just as susceptible to the cold as we are.

In case of accidents, Environment Canada also suggests people keep emergency supplies in their vehicles such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.