The Pontiac Park has a fire pit now along with both Splash Park and Kinsmen Park.

Bonnie Van Hollen, Director of public works for Bonnyville has set up these three new fire pits in the Bonnyville area for the publics’ use.

There are signs that will let people know how to treat the fireplaces and how to use them properly, with rules asking the fire pits to be left in their original spots, and always watched when lit.

People are being asked to bring their own firewood and water to start and put out the fire.

Bonnie Van Hollen says the new fire pits come from a push for more recreational activities.

“Recreation has come a bit more to the forefront and it has always been something that has been driven by the last council as well but we just had some opportunities to try something new for the winter.”

The fire pits will be open until the spring as Van Hollen says the fire pits come with more risks if set open during the dry summer.