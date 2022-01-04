RCMP is pleased to report that Brandi Berland has been located safe and sound.

UPDATED:

Elk Point RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance in locating Brandi Berland.

The missing teen from the Frog Lake area was last seen on December 27th. Officials believe she could be with another missing teen from Battleford Saskatchewan, Brock Coullineur.

Brandi can be described as:

Female

Brown eyes

Brown Hair

5’7” tall

110 pounds

16 years old

Elk Point RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or your local police.