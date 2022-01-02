Students across Alberta will be spending more time with their families this holiday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the province.

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange called a late afternoon press conference on December 30th to announce that K-12 classes won’t be resuming until Monday, Jan. 10 province-wide.

“This pause will give teachers, school administrators and school authorities more time to plan for students to return safely to learning,” LaGrange said in a written statement. “Under very challenging circumstances, I am very grateful to parents, students, teachers and education partners for their flexibility during the pandemic.”

The diploma exams that would normally begin opening week have also been cancelled. A decision will be made later in 2022 regarding April and June diploma exams.

The Education Minister says a total of 8.6 million at-home rapid tests and 16.5 million medical grade masks will be given out to students when classes come back to normal.

More details will be shared next week on the province’s finalized return to school plan.

More information and guidance for school authorities can be found on the Government of Alberta website.