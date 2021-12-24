When you work or spend time in extreme cold, most of your body’s energy is used to maintain a consistent inner temperature. The human body’s ability to adapt has limits.

Cold stress occurs by driving down the skin temperature, and eventually the internal body temperature.

When the body is unable to warm itself, serious cold-related illnesses and injuries may occur, with the worst-case scenario resulting in permanent tissue damage or death.

Early warning signs

Warning signs of cold stress include:

feeling cold and shivering

loss of feeling or tingling in fingers and toes

trouble moving fingers, hands, and toes (trouble doing tasks)

frostnip (outermost layers of skin turn white)

“unusual –umbles”, such as stumbles, mumbles, fumbles, and grumbles

Worsening symptoms

extreme shivering, and then shivering stops

impaired coordination

confusion

frostbite (skin freezes deeply, turning blue or red)

loss of consciousness

How to stay warm

Alberta’s website has some tips and tricks to keep warm when either working or playing this holiday season.

wear layered and insulating clothing

cover exposed skin

stay in the sun

take breaks inside

keep footwear dry

keep moving to generate body heat (but avoid sweating)

What employers can do

When working in cold temperatures you should expect the following: