The Mayor and Town Council members of Vegreville have hired a new Chief Administrative Officer effective January 31, 2022.

Chris Leggett will assume the role left vacant by Town Manager Cliff Craig who announced his retirement at the end of 2021 in October.

Tim MacPhee, Mayor of the Town of Vegreville says he and Council are extremely happy to work with Mr. Leggett.

“This is a vital position within our operations and, after an exhaustive search, I’m very confident we’ve made the right decision for our community. Chris brings a wealth of experience, both in and out of municipal government, to the Town and we feel he and his family will be welcomed additions to Vegreville.”

Leggett comes to the Town with a resume that includes a rich mixture of experience and education. He has served in leadership roles for fifteen years, including as a former bank manager, Chief Financial Officer, and, most recently, six years as a Chief Administrative Officer. He also has seven college diplomas, three with a focus on local government administration from Dalhousie University.

Leggett grew up on a farm in eastern Ontario but says he is excited to move to Vegreville with his wife and five children and looks forward to getting to know the community.

“I am very thankful to Mayor MacPhee and Council for the opportunity to serve the Town and the residents of Vegreville and I enthusiastically look forward to helping Council achieve their strategic priorities in the months and years ahead. I thank you for welcoming me and my family into your community and am excited to become an active member of it.”

Current Director of Corporate Services Paul Casey will assume the role of interim CAO as of January 1, 2022, until Leggett’s official commencement date.