(Photo supplied by Erik Mclean of unsplash.com)

Bonnyville RCMP responded to a stabbing call on December 19 at 1:50 P.M.

When police arrived they arrested the intoxicated female suspect.

The male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance for medical treatment.

The female was charged with aggravated assault and held for a Judicial Interim Release Hearing. The female was released by a Justice to attend court on January 25, 2022.