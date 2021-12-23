Dixie Allen has been awarded $1000 for the Cornerstone Co-op Spirit of Youth Scholarship for students that attended an East Central Alberta Catholic School.

The scholarship was awarded on December 21 to the local Vermilion teen.

The Cornerstone Co-op is offering scholarships to high school students that reside in their trading area.

On social media, Cornerstone Co-op stated “We wish you luck Dixie on pursuing your Bachelor of Education at Red Deer College.”

For future award nominations, Cornerstone Co-op encourages people to look into their community.

“If you know someone who contributes to their community through volunteer work and who could use some help, encourage them to apply for the 2022 year.” Cornerstone Co-op says.

The scholarship recipient is chosen by the Community Engagement Committee based on the following criteria:

• Academic Final Marks- 40 percent

• Community Involvement- 60 percent

If you have any questions about how to apply for next year, please contact [email protected]