A special council meeting was held on December 21 to extend the contract of the current Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Ken Van Buul, but was ultimately the extended contract was shut down.

The contract was not passed by Lac La Biche County Council and as a result, Mr. Van Buul’s last day of employment with Lac La Biche County will be on December 31, 2021. All of his responsibilities will be passed on to other people

“Council felt that change to the County’s leadership was needed,” said Mayor Paul Reutov. “We thank Mr. Van Buul for his contributions while at Lac La Biche County, and we wish him success in the future.”

County Council has appointed Mr. Dan Small as Acting Chief Administrative Officer, effective January 1, 2022. They also initiated the recruitment process for the Chief Administrative Officer position.

All current County projects, programs, and services will proceed as planned.