After some careful consideration of options, data, and projections, the Centennial Centre will be implementing the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP).

This choice will be effective Monday, December 27, 2021, at 6:00 a.m.

The C2 center says The health, safety, and well-being of our guests, tenants, and staff were the deciding factor.

“By adopting REP, we will be doing our part to help ensure the safety of all those who enter our facility for a wide variety of events and activities, as well as our staff. REP will enable us to operate at a level more similar to that of pre-COVID, and help us to more effectively recover from the impacts of the pandemic.”

This move will let the C2 once again give the opportunity to offer diverse programs for adults, youth, and children. There will also be chances for the C2 to offer venues for events, meetings and gatherings, and full food services.

The fitness facilities and fitness programs will once again operate with few to no restrictions, and appointments will no longer be required for the gym and walking track. The venue capacity limits will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Events such as Bounce House Fun Days and Nerf Gun Battles, and programming on the Climbing Wall will resume in January.

“We look forward to the events and activities that will be happening at the Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre over the coming weeks, and will adapt as needed to make sure we are following provincial mandates and providing a safe experience.”

These details must be noted for all visitors to the Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre:

Masks must be worn at all times unless actively engaged in physical activity or eating/drinking

Everyone aged 18 and over entering the Bonnyville & District Centennial Centre for all programs, services, or events are required to provide QR code proof of vaccination, proof of medical exemption, or a negative test result, and proof of identification. Full details on accepted documentation are at alberta.ca/REP

Youth aged 12-17 participating in a youth sport or physical activity are not required to provide proof of vaccination, proof of medical exemption, or a negative test result

Youth aged 12-17 who are not participating in youth sport or physical activity are required to provide QR code proof of vaccination, proof of medical exemption, or a negative test result. Full details on accepted documentation are at alberta.ca/REP

All adults involved in supporting youth in sport and activities must follow REP requirements

All spectators are required to follow REP requirements

Full details on the Government of Alberta’s Restrictions Exemption Program are here