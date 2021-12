December 16th around 11:15 AM Bonnyville RCMP was dispatched to Highway 657 in Kehewin as a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus.

Luckily there were no kids on the bus and both drivers are uninjured.

The 18-year-old female driver of the vehicle was a GDL driver who did not have an adult supervisor with her.

She was charged for and issued a warning for driving too fast for road conditions.