The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over carriage of the Landy Shirt missing person’s investigation.

On Dec. 18, 2021, Lac La Biche RCMP located a deceased man inside an apartment building at 10310 102 Avenue in Lac La Biche, AB, the deceased was identified as Landy Shirt.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Landy are believed to be suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Dec. 22, 2021.

Landy was reported missing on December 8 by his family who last saw him on December 3 in Maskwacis.

No further information will be provided until after the autopsy.

Anyone with information on the circumstances that lead to Landy Shirts’s death is asked to contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.