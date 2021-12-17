A member from RCMP’s Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit was conducting patrols in a residential area in the Town of Bonnyville.

Police observed what appeared to be suspicious gang-related activity that was taking place near a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road.

The officials approached the vehicle and one of the people were identified as having a Canada-wide arrest warrant. With the assistance from the Bonnyville General Investigation Section, Police were able to arrest two individuals who were both wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

While conducting the arrest, Police found one individual was wearing Kevlar body armour and had a 20 gauge sawed-off shotgun with ammunition in their possession.

Stacey Dustin Moosepayo of Kehewin was charged with the following offences:

Possession of a prohibited firearm;

Possession of a firearm without a valid licence;

Unlawful possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Obstruction;

Fail to comply with firearm/weapons prohibition x2;

Unlawful possession of body armour.

Brittney Lynn Fiddler of Frog Lake was charged with the following offences:

Possession of a prohibited firearm;

Possession of a firearm without a valid licence;

Unlawful possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Resisting Arrest;

Fail to comply with conditions of an Undertaking x2.

Both people arrested with held for bail hearings.

Moosepayo was Remanded into custody by a Justice of the Peace and is scheduled to attend Bonnyville Provincial Court via CCTV on January 4, 2022.

Fiddler was released by a Justice of the Peace on a $1500 no cash Release Order and is scheduled to attend Bonnyville Provincial Court on January 4, 2022.