Last week the RCMP’s Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit was on patrol through a Bonnyville residential area when they saw an older model Ford pickup truck driving dangerously.

On December 9 around 3:50 p.m. members of the Police attempted a traffic stop but the Ford proceeded to make attempts to flee from the area but was unsuccessful.

The suspect was arrested without further incident after the snowy road conditions prevented their escape.

Sam Allan Nunweiler of Bonnyville was charged with the following Criminal Code and Traffic Safety Act offenses:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Flight from Police;

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited;

Fail to comply with Release Order conditions x3;

Operation of a motor vehicle without holding a valid operators license;

Operation of an unregistered motor vehicle;

Operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

Nunweiler was held for a bail hearing where he was released by a Justice of the Peace on cash bail Release Order. Nunweiler is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on January 18, 2022.