Alex Power of the Bonnyville Pontiacs has been given the Inter Pipeline AJHL Rookie of the Week after claiming two Viterra AJHL Star of the Game award in two consecutive games last week.

During the Pontiacs games on December 8th Power scored both the opening goal and game-tying goal in a 4-3 OT loss versus the Whitecourt Wolverines. He repeated his performance the next game on December 11th with two goals and an assist. The Pontiacs beat the Olds Grizzlys in an 8-3 final and Power earned his second straight Viterra AJHL Star of the Game award.

With 25 points (16 goals and 9 assists), the 19-year-old is tied for fifth in team scoring. Power is committed to attending Quinnipiac University as a member of the Division I Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Other players have also been given weekly awards:

Forward Mack Stewart of the Lloydminster Bobcats is the Pizza 73 AJHL Player of the Week following a seven-point performance from December 6th-12th, 2021.

The Alberta Ford Dealers AJHL Defensive Player of the Week is Robert Kincaid of the Camrose Kodiaks who is now third among AJHL defencemen in points with 30.