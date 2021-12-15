(Photo supplied by Constable Cassandra Calverley for the Lac La Biche RCMP)

On Dec. 9, 2021, around 3 p.m. a 25-year-old of Beaver Lake Cree Nation was arrested with 8 outstanding arrest warrants stemming from a total of 19 charges.

Following further investigation, Lac La Biche RCMP conducted a search of a residence and vehicles on the property. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of firearms and ammunition.

Tristan Bradley Campbell (25) of Beaver Lake Cree Nation, was arrested and is facing 17 new charges, which include:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x2)

Possession of firearm in a motor vehicle (x2)

Possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition without licence

Following a judicial hearing, Campbell was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on Dec. 13, 2021.