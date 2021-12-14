The Lakeland continues to get snow this morning with a total of 10 to 20 cm of snow hitting the ground.
As the day goes on the amount of snow will drop off. The capital region will get near 10 cm while northeastern Alberta could see any amount between 15-20 cm by tonight.
Drivers should be ready to adjust plans with all the changing road conditions. Visibility and surfaces could become difficult with more snowfalls.
Bus Cancellations:
A number of local schools divisions have cancelled their bus services due to the snowfall. The bus status as of Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.
- Lakeland Catholic School Division has cancelled all their buses.
- Northern Lights Public Schools have cancelled all their buses.
- St. Paul Education Regional Division buses are running.
- Consiel Scolaire Centre-est buses are running.
For updated information check the local schools’ websites.
Snowfall Warning for the following areas
There is currently a snowfall warning in the following areas:
- Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina
- Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard
- Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake
- Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond
- Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range
- Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area
- Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake
- M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman
- Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts
- Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake