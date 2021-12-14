The Lakeland continues to get snow this morning with a total of 10 to 20 cm of snow hitting the ground.

As the day goes on the amount of snow will drop off. The capital region will get near 10 cm while northeastern Alberta could see any amount between 15-20 cm by tonight.

Drivers should be ready to adjust plans with all the changing road conditions. Visibility and surfaces could become difficult with more snowfalls.

Bus Cancellations:

A number of local schools divisions have cancelled their bus services due to the snowfall. The bus status as of Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.

Lakeland Catholic School Division has cancelled all their buses.

Northern Lights Public Schools have cancelled all their buses.

St. Paul Education Regional Division buses are running.

Consiel Scolaire Centre-est buses are running.

For updated information check the local schools’ websites.

Snowfall Warning for the following areas

There is currently a snowfall warning in the following areas: