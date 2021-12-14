The Bonnyville RCMP partnered up with the MD Peace Officers and the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority on Saturday for its annual Pack the Police Car.

Bonnyville RCMP detachment set up at the Sobey’s parking lot from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, to collect non-perishable food items for the local food bank.

Staff Sergeant Sarah Parke for the Bonnyville Detachment RCMP says she is very happy with the results of the drive.

“With the generosity of our community we managed to fill two police trucks with food weighing a total of just over 4200 lbs and several hundred dollars in grocery gift cards. I can’t thank everyone enough for coming out to support this initiative.”

The donated goods were delivered to both food banks in town and will be used to help those who need a little extra hand this holiday season.