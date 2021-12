The Bonnyville Library is offering a gift-wrapping station for all of the Lakeland.

The gift wrapping season can be made easier as the library has all the supplies and the space for people to wrap their own gifts.

The gift wrapping station will be open from December 13-23, 2021 during library hours only.

This quiet spot for wrapping can be used to surprise family members or for families who do not have supplies at home.

For more information call the Bonnyville Municipal Library at (780) 826-3071