Last week on December 8 Maskwacis RCMP responded to a call from the family of Landy Shirt, who reported that he was missing.

The last time Landy’s family saw him was on December 3 in Maskwacis. The investigation has led officials to learn Landy Shirt was in Goodfish Lake and Lac La Biche on December 6th.

Landy Shirt was last seen on Wednesday, December 8 around 7:00 AM in Goodfish Lake Metis Settlement. Officials believe Landy may have gone back to Lac La Biche after the morning of December 8th.

Landy Shirt can be described as a 31-year-old indigenous male;

– 5’9” tall (175cm)

– 180 lb (82kg)

– Brown hair

– Hazel eyes

The Circumstances surrounding the disappearance are considered suspicious and the Major Crimes Unit has taken charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Landy Shirt is asked to contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500.