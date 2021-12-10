The Bonnyville Pontiacs are excited to announce another player commitment to the NCAA this season.

Alex Power has been confirmed today that he is committing to Quinnipiac in the NCAA Division I.

This is the second season Power will be playing with the Pontiacs after a disrupted 2020-21 year. So far this season Power has scored 14 goals and 8 assists in the 25 games he has played.

Over his 40 game AJHL career, he has grabbed 30 points total.

Head Coach and General Manager Rick Swan says Alex Power will be a great addition to the team.

“Alex Power plays the game with pace and with the puck, he possesses outstanding deception and brings an unmatched committed work ethic to the rink each and every single day.”

“He dedicates himself to be the best he can be on and off the ice and the way he carries himself like a pro and a person is a great example to our younger players. Alex’s commitment is well-deserved and he has worked extremely hard for this opportunity. He is also an exceptional human being and comes from an outstanding and supportive family.”

“I am so proud and excited for Alex’s NCAA journey and know that Quinnipiac is getting themselves an instant culture enhancer and very good hockey player.”

The new forward is the first Pontiac to commit to Quinnipiac since Jean-Marc Beaudoin who had previously captained the Bobcats.

This is the 100th Pontiacs collegiate commitment since the 2013-14 season.