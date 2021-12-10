December 4th marked National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day and Alberta RCMP took to the roads to keep drivers safe.

The Canada-wide initiative promotes safe driving with members of the RCMP patrolling the highways targeting motorists under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A total of 91 impaired motorists were removed from the road with 47 of them receiving Immediate Roadside Sanction (IRS) FAILs and 26 receiving IRS WARNs. 14 GDL licenses were suspended due to having blood alcohol concentrations greater than zero.

The Lakeland saw St. Paul traffic services hold an enforcement and education check stop. A mandatory alcohol screening was required to pass the check and for sober drivers, candy canes, gift certificates, educational information, and RCMP thankyou cards were distributed to sober drivers. Only one of 169 vehicles checked resulted in a driver being removed from the road.