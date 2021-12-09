Accès Emploi is hosting a zoom meeting to help people in the region of Cold Lake St Paul and Bonnyville get familiar with their services.

The francophone employment center in Alberta strives to connect francophone people together in the province. Accès Emploi provides many free of charge employment services and programs to assist clients. They aim to help people develop useful tools and the necessary skills to find and maintain employment.

Paulina Lazarini of Public Relations specialist says this is a great opportunity to let everyone meet and greet the team and get to know the program and services.

“The objective of the call is to familiarize people with the services of the region. Community partners will be in attendance as we want to collab with them to help everyone find employment.”

Lazarini says they have tons of opportunities for everyone including people aged 15 – 30.

The zoom meeting starts at 2 P.M. and should run for an hour but it will be open as long as needed to help connect people to future employers and employees.

For more information, Lazarini suggests checking out their website, and for up-to-date information, she suggests visiting their social media.