Community groups, clubs, and non-profits can now publicize their events as residents are being invited to post their events to the City’s new Community Calendar.

Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Nagoya says this new calendar tool allows the city to publicize not only City of Cold Lake events but also non-City-sponsored events.

“Previous versions of the website only allowed us to post City-related events and programs; there was no streamlined, centralized platform for residents to get the word out about their community events, fundraisers, meetings, and other information that is important to the public.”

People must first register for an account on www.coldlake.com/calendar before they can post to the Community Calendar. Once users are registered, they can post events up to three months in advance. Some examples of things that can be submitted include.

Charity events/fundraisers

Club meetings

Musical concerts and recitals

Plays and theatre performances

Educational workshops/seminars (non-profit)

Networking events

Conferences and tradeshows

In addition, calendar submissions must:

Promote an event or organization located in Cold Lake or the surrounding area.

Be submitted no less than 5 business days prior to the date of the event to ensure time for review and posting.

Not advertise goods or services for sale by a for-profit business.

Not promote individual or family events (garage sale, birthday party, anniversary, etc.)

Not promote protests, rallies or any political causes.

Not promote violence or any type of illegal behavior.

Not contain profanity/offensive language or hate speech of any kind. Submissions containing profanity or hate speech will be deleted immediately.

The Community Calendar is meant to announce one-time activities or events and not regularly-scheduled activities.

Before the post becomes visible to the public, the city will review all submissions to ensure it meets the requirements and guidelines for inclusion in the Community Calendar. The City reserves the right to: