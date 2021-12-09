St. Paul RCMP responded to many reports of breaks and enters attempts along 50 Avenue and 40 Street in St. Paul.

On December 1st around 8:05 a.m. RCMP responded to the break and enter report. After an investigation officials determined that between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. suspects entered onto the property and caused damage while gaining entry into out-buildings and a vehicle situated on the property.

The suspect was seen on video surveillance wearing white Hazmat-style coveralls.

Recently on December 6th St. Paul RCMP responded to four reports of attempted break and enters that occurred overnight. These attempts occurred along 50 Avenue between 50 Street and 44 Street at two businesses and one residence. The fourth report of break and enter was on 51 Avenue between 50 Street and 49 Street.

Two suspects were observed on video surveillance at approximately 4:30 a.m. gaining entry to the business. The suspects were wearing hazmat-style coveralls. Both suspects fled the scene with a cash register containing an undisclosed amount of money.

St. Paul RCMP is running an investigation with the help of RCMP Forensic Identification Services. Officials also believe these suspects could be connected to an earlier report on November 30, 2021, where a suspect was seen trying door handles on a garage near 42 Street and 48 Avenue.

The suspect was reportedly dressed very similar to the suspects involved in the recent break-ins.

St. Paul RCMP is asking the public and local businesses in the area to review security footage for December 6, 2021 from 1:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. and December 1, 2021, between 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. in an effort to identify the suspects.

If you have any information in relation to this incident the RCMP asks you to contact St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or your local police.