Students in Lac La Biche have written handcrafted messages on local liquor store bags to not drink and drive.

Around one in ten fatal motor vehicle collisions involve impaired drivers.

Throughout December, Lac La Biche County Peace Officers, RCMP, and Alberta Highway Sheriffs will be working together to remove impaired drivers from our roadways.

One of these initiatives is connecting with local youth to help spread the message, don’t drink and drive.

The student-made bags will be given out to customers during the holiday season to remind everyone to have a safe holiday.

Lac La Biche County Enforcement Services Chris Clark says these bags are part of the Lac La Biche annual campaign to educate drivers.

“We focus on this project in December as it gets youth involved and we know that involving youth at an early age creates harm reduction as they become older. “

“Also, youth typically have conversations with their parents at home, and these further drive home the message of impaired driving and how important it is to not drink and drive. We do similar campaigns over the summer months through media.”

The County also conducts candy cane check stops in which they stop vehicles and hand out a candy cane that has an impaired driving message and reminds motorists to have a safe holiday season.

Officers remind drivers that consuming alcohol or drugs and deciding to get behind the wheel is never a good combination and is a danger to everyone on the road.

Here are some tips to enjoy the holiday celebrations and to get home safely:

If you have consumed alcohol or drugs – do not get behind the wheel

Plan ahead for safe transportation – whether that is a taxi or a designated driver

Set money aside for the taxi if necessary

Call a sober friend or family member to pick you up

If you suspect an intoxicated driver on the road the police ask you to call 9-1-1. Officials ask you to have the following details when you make the call to the police.

State your location

Provide a description of the vehicle, driver, license plate number, make, model, and color of the vehicle, if possible.

Provide the direction of travel or the area where the vehicle was last seen.

Chris Clark asks everyone to make the right choice so that everyone can have a safe and joyful holiday season.